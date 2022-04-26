ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Their response mattered’: Capital Gazette shooting responders honored

By Neal Augenstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, emergency responders and an eyewitness who helped victims after the 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette have been formally honored, in Annapolis, Maryland. “I am so honored to be able to talk about something that I wanted to talk about for three years but couldn’t...

CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Ocean City Killer Benjamin Sifrit Denied Parole

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Parole Commission on Thursday denied parole for Benjamin Sifrit who was convicted of murdering a Virginia couple in Ocean City on Memorial Day Weekend in 2002, according to authorities. Sifrit is serving 38 years in prison for the murder of Joshua Ford and Martha Crutchley. He and his then-wife Erica were both convicted of killing the couple inside a condo after a night of partying. Two parole commissioners heard his case, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. This was Sifrit’s first parole hearing. It was held at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, which is where Sifrit resides, according to authorities. The hearing lasted one hour and was attended by two parole commissioners, correctional service staff said. Sifrit and his former wife—who is serving a life sentence in Jessup— have both filed numerous appeals all of which have failed. Sifrit’s current mandatory release date is in 2030 but may change based on credits he earns while incarcerated, according to correctional service staff.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge Orders Harford Sheriff To Hand Over Shooting Evidence To Maryland Attorney General

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A judge on Thursday ordered Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler to hand over evidence to state investigators from the shooting death of a man killed by deputies over the weekend. The judge granted a temporary restraining order to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to keep the sheriff’s office from interfering with an independent state investigation into the death of John Raymond Fauver. After the ruling which requires the Sheriff’s office to hand over all evidence by midnight tomorrow, the AG said “We’re very pleased with the court’s decision”. pic.twitter.com/p4cEso1z86 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) April 28, 2022 “We’re very pleased...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 23, Charged With Attempted Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning. Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Lured PA Teen To Park Then Shot Him In 'Cold Blooded Execution,' DA Says

An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC News

D.C. woman survives 8-story jump from attacker with ghost gun

A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police. In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
WDVM 25

Man stabbed after argument on bus

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police responded to a stabbing on board a Metro bus on the A8 route at Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Sterling St in Southeast shortly around 4:30 p.m. An adult male victim was sent to the hospital with a single stab wound that was possibly life-threatening. Sources tell WDVM, “based on […]
WASHINGTON, DC

