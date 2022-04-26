ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Sheriff: Deputy assaulted during arrest in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oo1aX_0fKcDnC000

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was assaulted during an arrest Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Highway 9 in reference to a wanted person.

Once the deputy arrived in the parking lot, he was informed that Timothy Ahsad Dunn, 26, of Chesnee, was sitting in the back of a vehicle with his daughter.

While the deputy was waiting for a backup unit, Dunn got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, according to the police report.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and made contact with Dunn at the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Upstate nurse accused of stealing patient’s medicine

As Dunn attempted to run, the deputy grabbed under both of Dunn’s arms and around his chest to wait for another deputy to arrive, according to the police report. Dunn used the open space in the car to break away from the deputy.

The deputy regained hold of Dunn and took him to the ground.

While on the ground, Dunn attempted to grab and remove the deputy’s gun, the arrest warrant said. The deputy had to fight in order to maintain possession of his gun.

Once Dunn and the deputy were back on their feet, Dunn attempted to run away.

The deputy checked his gun and realized that Dunn had defeated one of the retention levels on his holster by getting the hood down. The deputy re-secured the weapon in his holster.

While the deputy re-secured his holster, a family member grabbed Dunn until the deputy was able to get to him. The deputy told the lady to let go of Dunn because of his ability to hurt her.

As soon as she let go of Dunn, he moved around one of the vehicles. The deputy tased Dunn and took him into custody.

Dunn was charged with resisting arrest with assault and attempted murder.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention on a $80,400 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Chesnee, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Chesnee, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Spartanburg Co
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: 2 arrested after finding drugs during house search

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a house search. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, a lengthy investigation of Brian Michael Whitener for selling and distributing drugs led to a search warrant at a home on Gun Club Road in Bostic. Deputies said the Unified Narcotics […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: 6 men wanted for theft crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding six men with open warrants for larceny and other crimes. The crimes were committed in various locations in Asheville over the past few months according to police. The police department said investigators are looking for the following suspects: Alex Andrew Ranney, 29, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy