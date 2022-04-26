ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NY

Lockdown lifted at New Milford High School following investigation

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
An all clear was issued after New Milford High School was placed on lockdown following investigation, police say.

Superintendent Alisha L. DiCorpo The says the New Milford Police department was on scene this morning and that all students are safe.

In a message to parents, DiCorpo wrote, “There was an incident that occurred at the high school, and out of an abundance of caution, the school is in lockdown while it is being investigated.”

The school was given the all clear shortly after 11:30 a.m.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

