Lockdown lifted at New Milford High School following investigation

An all clear was issued after New Milford High School was placed on lockdown following investigation, police say.

Superintendent Alisha L. DiCorpo The says the New Milford Police department was on scene this morning and that all students are safe.

In a message to parents, DiCorpo wrote, “There was an incident that occurred at the high school, and out of an abundance of caution, the school is in lockdown while it is being investigated.”

The school was given the all clear shortly after 11:30 a.m.