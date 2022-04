The Los Angeles Kings have punched their ticket into the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 and will face-off against the Edmonton Oilers. This is the first time the two teams will have played against each other in the postseason since the 1992 Playoffs when Wayne Gretzky was still a member of the Kings. This series is a tough one to predict, but there are a few keys to this series that could lead to a victory.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO