On this date: Kobe Bryant makes statement versus Steve Nash's Suns

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When the Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2006 NBA Playoffs against Steve Nash and the high-powered Phoenix Suns, no one thought they could even be competitive versus a team that finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference.

As expected, L.A. lost Game 1, 107-102, as Kobe Bryant shot just 7-of-21 from the field.

But he returned to form in Game 2, and in doing so, he sent a powerful message.

Bryant went 12-of-24 in Game 2 and scored 29 points, to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists.

With just over three minutes remaining and L.A. holding on to a seven-point lead, forward Luke Walton missed a jumper and Lamar Odom grabbed an offensive rebound. Bryant then cut down the middle, and Odom fed him the ball, resulting in a powerful dunk over Nash and a memorable poster.

Nash was named that season’s MVP, but a strong argument could be made that with his 35.4 points-a-game average, Bryant should’ve won the award. The dunk’s symbolism was hard to ignore.

It was a loud and clear message to the Suns: The Lakers were there to compete hard and not to be mere sacrificial lambs. They won the contest, 99-93, and all of a sudden, it was a series.

L.A. would ultimately fall in seven games after taking a 3-1 series lead, but it was a sign that the team was resurrecting itself after the controversial Shaquille O’Neal trade of 2004.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

