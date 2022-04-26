ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Is Wyoming A Gambling Addicted State?

By Mat Murdock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now, Wyoming sure isn't Nevada, you're not going to drive through the state and pop into a gas station with slot machines. We're also not really home to more than the usual Casino on the reservation amid a few horse racing locations. I mean, if you ARE looking to play some...

Comments / 3

104.7 KISS FM

What Is The Best Gun for Hunting In Wyoming?

Before we get started, I know we should break this down- a lot. From there we can begin to narrow it down a bit further. But, just for the heck of it, I typed the question, "What is the best gun for hunting in Wyoming," into several search engines to see what would come up.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Air Ambulance From Wyoming Costs Man $489,000

Sometimes people are wrapped up in an emergency and have no idea what the costs are. By that, I mean finical costs. This story that I found in (Wyoming Business Report) shows what to look out for in life-threatening emergencies. Things we don't often think about. COVID caused Sean Deines...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Man Sues Wyoming Company Over ‘Do Not Call’ Violations

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. A Louisiana man who has filed more than 70 lawsuits in 30 different federal courts has filed his first Wyoming lawsuit, suing a company registered as a Wyoming business for violating federal “do not call” rules. Clinton Strange, of Greenwood,...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What is the ‘One Food You Need to Try’ While in Wyoming?

If you were going to recommend one food in particular to someone that's not from Wyoming that is an absolute must-try while they're here, what would it be? This could be asked for every state, but for Wyoming, perhaps you might think it would be something like a cowboy would eat, given the fact that we are the Cowboy State. If that's the case, you're not too far off. Or are you?
WYOMING STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

An Interesting Reason Why Americans All Over Are Moving to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list called The States Americans Are Leaving (And Where They Are Headed) — and Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know. Shocker. And my personal opinion is that we should be much higher on that list. On my drive to work this morning, I feel like I hardly saw any Idaho plates haha!
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
Sheridan Media

Largest Wyoming Coal Plant Target Of Sierra Club Lawsuit

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. A collection of environmental advocacy groups including the Sierra Club is targeting Wyoming for a perceived lack of enforcement of federal Clean Air Act rules as they pertain to a Sweetwater County power plant. If the lawsuit prevails, it could lead to...
WYOMING STATE
9NEWS

$400 TABOR checks going to Colorado taxpayers this summer

DENVER — More than 3 million Colorado taxpayers will receive a cashback rebate through the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) months earlier than expected, Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced Monday. Single filers will receive $400 and joint filers will get $800. The cashback rebate is available to all full-time...
COLORADO STATE
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Remember! If You’re Going to Visit Yellowstone, Don’t Be An Idiot Tourist

The weather is starting to feel much more relatively seasonal for the most part and with that being said, that means with Wyoming being such a hub for tourism, the tourists are starting to come out of the woodwork. And one of the most popular and beloved national parks is a magnet for tourism, so it's important that should you become one of them, don't be an idiot.
WYOMING STATE
