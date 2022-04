What a Thursday for Philadelphia sports fans!! First, the Phillies got the day started by finishing off a sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park with a 7-1 win during the afternoon. Phillies Ace Starter Zack Wheeler went Six innings without giving up a run to pick up his first win of the season. With that victory, the Phillies even their record at 10-10 heading into the weekend three-game series with National League East rivals the New York Mets.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO