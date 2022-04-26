Troopers find 25 grams of meth during traffic stop in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found 25 grams of meth during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On April 25, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were in the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Kingwood when they saw a silver Saturn SUV with a defective exhaust/muffler and a bad back brake light, according to a criminal complaint.

Mitchell McGinnis

Troopers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with Mitchell McGinnis, 36, of Terra Alta, who “began sweating, not making eye contact and shaking while speaking,” troopers said.

When troopers asked McGinnis if he had anything illegal on him, he said that he “only had one glass smoking device containing methamphetamine residue in it,” and that there may be some small baggies containing paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

But when troopers found the bag, they also found “an additional crystal of methamphetamine”; McGinnis also told troopers that he had a bag of meth hidden under the plastic panel under the steering wheel, troopers said.

After placing McGinnis into custody, troopers weighed the presumed methamphetamine which amounted to approximately 25 grams, according to the complaint.

McGinnis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

