Texas Ranger Ticket Giveaway #1

 4 days ago
KSST has Texas Ranger Baseball tickets available this weekend’s Saturday and Sunday games against the Braves. Winners will get to chose from available tickets, first come first served. This years tickets will be offered in a digital format. To be a...

Kenny Chesney Returns to the Road with Here And Now 2022

Lineup Features Three-Time Consecutive GRAMMY Winners Dan + Shay, Reigning ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce. WHO: Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney, the only Country artist on Pollstar’s Top Touring Artists of the Decade, returns to the road with a lineup featuring three-time consecutive GRAMMY winners Dan + Shay, reigning ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion, and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce.
Trading Post for April 25th, 2022

A Basa Egg Cooker-Egg Boiler, BASA Hard Boiled Egg Maker, 16 Egg Large Capacity Egg Cooker, also can do Poach egg as well, and a Make your own rubber stamp kit comes with the letters ink and ink pad, also a Weigh of Life Nutrition Scale actually calculates sugar grams, gives bread equivalents, and fat calories too. It stores and recalls daily nutrient intake for up to four individuals. And very important: it displays all nutrient values together so that you don’t have to calculate anything yourself. Included: 2 AA batteries call 903.440.5523 or leave a message for pic. asking $12 for the Egg Cooker, and $10 for the rubber stamp maker. $8 for the scale.
SSHS Blue Blazes Spring Show, Blue & Gold Review, Will Be April 29-30

The Sulphur Springs High School Blue Blazes will perform the annual Spring Show at 7 p.m. nightly, Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, in the SSHS Auditorium. “We are having our Blue And Gold Review, as it was called in the past. We are bringing history back. We are repeating the last 60 years of the Blazes or as it was called then, the Blue And Gold Review. It’s our spring show that we do every single year,” said Meredith Dial, Blue Blazes director.
10 SSHS Students Among Only 24 State Finalists In UIL Essay Contests

Ten students from Sulphur Springs High School are among only 24 state finalists in UIL’s Barbara Jordan Historical and Latino History Essay competitions. UIL Academics sponsors the two essay competitions tp provide opportunities for students to explore the contributions of historically underrepresented groups to the history and culture of Texas. With a focus on original research and the use of primary sources, students are encouraged to look to their own communities in finding topics for their essays.
Edward Gene Nickerson

A celebration of life for Edward Gene Nickerson, infant son of Jeannie Nickerson of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Eddie passed away on Monday. April 26, 2022, at Cook Children’s Medical Center, Fort Worth, Texas.
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

