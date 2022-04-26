Texas Ranger Ticket Giveaway #1

A Basa Egg Cooker-Egg Boiler, BASA Hard Boiled Egg Maker, 16 Egg Large Capacity Egg Cooker, also can do Poach egg as well, and a Make your own rubber stamp kit comes with the letters ink and ink pad, also a Weigh of Life Nutrition Scale actually calculates sugar grams, gives bread equivalents, and fat calories too. It stores and recalls daily nutrient intake for up to four individuals. And very important: it displays all nutrient values together so that you don’t have to calculate anything yourself. Included: 2 AA batteries call 903.440.5523 or leave a message for pic. asking $12 for the Egg Cooker, and $10 for the rubber stamp maker. $8 for the scale.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO