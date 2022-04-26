ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Chaffee County Community Foundation Seeks Volunteers for VIA Chaffee

By Dan R
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chaffee County Community Foundation is raising awareness of their Volunteers in Action program by setting a goal of recruiting 100 new volunteers to VIA Chaffee throughout the month of April. VIA Chaffee is a volunteer platform that matches volunteers to nonprofit needs. By signing up at VIAChaffee.org, volunteers...

Comments / 0

