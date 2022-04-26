ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico family featured on ‘Family Feud’

By Auriella Ortiz
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One family from New Mexico got an experience of a lifetime. They were featured on the game show ‘ Family Feud ‘ starring Steve Harvey.

On May 13 and 16 at 5:30 p.m., you will be able to watch the Holien Family put their skills to the test on the latest season of this long-running game show. It will premiere on Fox New Mexico. Destiny Holien signed the family up as a joke and about a month later they got asked to audition for the show. Gail Holien says the family rocked it.

The advice from the Holien family is to not overthink answers, Harvey even made fun of some of Destiny’s answers. Don’t forget to tune in.

