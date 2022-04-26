LRPD: Victim dies in 18th Street shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said the victim in a shooting late last week has died.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 50-year-old Harry Jackson died after being shot Friday afternoon.

Police said they were dispatched to an area in the 1800 block of West 18th Street just minutes before 3:25 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Jackson lying face down in a parking lot. Police said that medical personnel later responded to transport Jackson to a local hospital.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody for questioning, but was released shortly after, according to the police report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.