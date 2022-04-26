ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

National Walk at Lunch Day to happen this week

By Tiffany Littler
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – National Walk at Lunch Day is set to take place Wednesday, April 27.

Marlou Wegener with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas stopped by FOX 43 AM Live ahead of the event to give us the details and tell us the benefits of walking.

Like last year, the event will be virtual but BCBS hopes people will still participate.

Healthy options for National Bike Month

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – May is National Bike Month. Prairie Band Pottawatomie Nation nutritionist Matthew Waits stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday with some healthy snack options you can take on your next bike ride.
Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) – A donkey-zebra hybrid named Zyla was born recently at the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University. After T&D Donkey Rescue purchased a donkey named Jayla, it was found out to be pregnant. It was then brought to VHC to "ensure the best chance of survival."
New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing […]
Kansas sees small increase in abortions in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas saw a 4.1% increase in the number of abortions performed in the state in 2021 compared with 2020. More Missouri residents but fewer Oklahoma and Texas residents came into the state to terminate their pregnancies. A preliminary report Tuesday from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed that 7,849 […]
Kansas town to welcome home 50 area veterans, students on Honor Flight

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - About 50 area veterans and students will return to Wamego on Thursday night from an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Wamego Honor Flights says its latest flight will return home from its 9th mission to take veterans to see war memorials erected in their honor at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.
