Boone County, IL

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Red Lake FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 PM CDT, the public reported flooded roadways in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Gary, Tulaby Lake, Mentor, Brooks, Maple Bay, Rice Lake, Bejou and Lengby.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 PM CDT, the public reported flooded roadways in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Gary, Tulaby Lake, Mentor, Brooks, Maple Bay, Rice Lake, Bejou and Lengby.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 14.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/22/1991.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt will push Willow Creek near Willow City above flood stage this afternoon or evening. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above minor flood stage through this weekend into the upcoming work week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441 feet, water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1443 feet, overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1441.9 feet. - Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon or this evening. The creek will then do a very gradual rise to around 1442.4 feet by the middle of the upcoming week. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.8 Sat 9 AM 9.5 9.3 8.9 Falling
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to the continued rise of the Red River at Drayton. Major impacts are currently forecasted. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecasted precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Saturday was 41.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to a rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla. Additional rainfall is anticipated today. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 13.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.4 Sat 9 am CDT 14.3 14.2 14.1
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.9 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 12.9 Sat 10 am CD 13.1 13.3 13.7
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
#Eastern Will#Grundy Kane#Southern Will
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.1 Sat 9 am CDT 14.9 14.7 14.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Houston and north central Jackson Counties through 200 PM CDT At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Marianna, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Malone, Greenwood, Campbellton, Bascom, Crosby, Grangeburg, Lovetown, Sealy Springs, Chattahoochee SP, Lucy, Ellaville, Marianna Municipal A/P, Sills and Jacob City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. Ridge wind gusts 75-90 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Dickinson and Geary Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Turner, Clay, Sanborn, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Yankton, Union, Davison, Hanson and Beadle Counties. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon County. In Iowa, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:24:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

