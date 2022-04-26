ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Grand Opening in DC this Saturday

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Saturday, April 30th 10am Ribbon Cutting 3207 M Street NW. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, the North Carolina-based company that reinvented the coffee experience, will soon open their twelfth store in Washington, DC. Named after their 2 children...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Popular Virginia Doughnut Shop Named Among Best In America

A popular Virginia doughnut shop has been named among the best in America by Feast and Field. Sugar Shack was named to Feast and Field's list of the Top 25 Donut Shops in the US. Sugar Shack was launched in 2015 when its owners identified a need “for a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis Man Pranked by Neighbors with an Old Bay Door

How would you react if you came home from a trip to find your front door painted like a giant box of Old Bay seasoning?. An Annapolis man recently got to find out. Kevin Connors, 30, lives on a street where three of his cousins also own homes, and the group of neighbors has a history of pranking each other. So when Connors, an event coordinator for Maryland Municipal League, took off for a bachelor party weekend, his neighbors saw an opportunity.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Wild turkey attacking bicyclists in DC caught on video

WASHINGTON (Video: WRC) — There appears to be an "angry bird" on a popular Washington, D.C., trail. A wild turkey nearly knocked Dede Folarin off his bicycle about two weeks ago on the Anacostia Riverwalk. Folarin captured video of the turkey going after a cyclist who fended the bird...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Wright
Washingtonian.com

The 10 Places in Washington Where Home Prices Have Risen the Most

As Covid altered what people needed in a home and where they wanted to live, the Washington real estate market went mad. Listings that get dozens of offers, houses selling for hundreds of thousands above asking, and buyers making contingency-free bids sight unseen have all become commonplace. Two years into this extreme housing shuffle seemed like the right time to take stock of which areas have experienced the most growth in price and sales volume. Using data provided by Bright MLS, the region’s multiple-listing service, we compared stats from the first quarter of 2020 (i.e., the beginning of the pandemic) with the fourth quarter of 2021. The Zip codes we profiled were chosen because they reflect a diversity of reasons people have moved during this period.
WDVM 25

National Cannabis Festival comes to DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Cannabis festival has officially rolled into town to continue to eliminate the stigma behind marijuana. The cannabis festival brings together crowds of people to enjoy everything from different strands of marijuana to different marijuana-infused merchandise. “The national cannabis festival focuses on advocacy really getting the word out about cannabis and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
WUSA9

BEWARE: An 'aggressive' wild turkey is attacking people on Anacostia Riverwalk Trail in DC

WASHINGTON — Residents in the Southeast neighborhood of Washington D.C. are being warned after a turkey was seen disrupting bike riders and hikers on a nearby trail. Late last week, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), National Park Service (NPS), Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), and Maryland Department of National Resources (DNR) were first alerted to an aggressive turkey attacking residents on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. Wildlife officials told WUSA9 they had received multiple reports of turkeys attacking people in the district.
NBC Washington

Pharrell, DC's Mayor Announce Juneteenth Music Festival on National Mall

Ballou High School’s famous marching band played Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy” — and then the star himself walked through the door. Pharrell and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that the Something in the Water festival will be held on Independence Avenue, on the National Mall, this Juneteenth weekend, June 17-19.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSLS

Home that sold for $805K comes with stranger living in basement

FAIRFAX, Va. – A home in Fairfax, Virginia, sold this month above the asking price even though it comes with an unusual feature ... a stranger living in the basement. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house sold for $805,000 to an unnamed buyer on April 15, public records show. Listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert, of RE/MAX Gateway, said the home received five cash offers and closed less than a week after it was listed.
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy