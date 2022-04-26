Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Grand Opening in DC this Saturday
By Prince Of Petworth
“Saturday, April 30th 10am Ribbon Cutting 3207 M Street NW. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, the North Carolina-based company that reinvented the coffee experience, will soon open their twelfth store in Washington, DC. Named after their 2 children...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Mark your calendars!. National Rosé Day is not going unnoticed in the D.C. area. Organizers of Célébrez en Rosé (French for celebrate in pink) have announced an all-star music lineup for its return to D.C. WHEN. The event will be held on...
A popular Virginia doughnut shop has been named among the best in America by Feast and Field. Sugar Shack was named to Feast and Field's list of the Top 25 Donut Shops in the US. Sugar Shack was launched in 2015 when its owners identified a need “for a new...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Washington D.C. is one of those American cities where people believe finding authentic and original fried chicken is extremely difficult. But this is not true. Let’s see how:
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Virginia is home to plenty of beautiful things to see and do, but it's also home to some very good restaurants.
PITTSBURGH — Twin Peaks Restaurant, unaffiliated with the surreal TV show by David Lynch to instead focus on the sports bar market, announced that it has three restaurants in the works for Western Pennsylvania. Based in suburban Dallas, the growing “sports lodge” franchise announced it has an area development...
How would you react if you came home from a trip to find your front door painted like a giant box of Old Bay seasoning?. An Annapolis man recently got to find out. Kevin Connors, 30, lives on a street where three of his cousins also own homes, and the group of neighbors has a history of pranking each other. So when Connors, an event coordinator for Maryland Municipal League, took off for a bachelor party weekend, his neighbors saw an opportunity.
WASHINGTON (Video: WRC) — There appears to be an "angry bird" on a popular Washington, D.C., trail. A wild turkey nearly knocked Dede Folarin off his bicycle about two weeks ago on the Anacostia Riverwalk. Folarin captured video of the turkey going after a cyclist who fended the bird...
As Covid altered what people needed in a home and where they wanted to live, the Washington real estate market went mad. Listings that get dozens of offers, houses selling for hundreds of thousands above asking, and buyers making contingency-free bids sight unseen have all become commonplace. Two years into this extreme housing shuffle seemed like the right time to take stock of which areas have experienced the most growth in price and sales volume. Using data provided by Bright MLS, the region’s multiple-listing service, we compared stats from the first quarter of 2020 (i.e., the beginning of the pandemic) with the fourth quarter of 2021. The Zip codes we profiled were chosen because they reflect a diversity of reasons people have moved during this period.
Three downtown Silver Spring restaurants will go before the Board of License Commissioners next week for hearings on their pending liquor license applications, according to the BLC agenda. The first will be on the application by Danait Bezabh and Dawit Tekle, both of Potomac, on behalf of MDD Group, LLC...
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Cannabis festival has officially rolled into town to continue to eliminate the stigma behind marijuana. The cannabis festival brings together crowds of people to enjoy everything from different strands of marijuana to different marijuana-infused merchandise. “The national cannabis festival focuses on advocacy really getting the word out about cannabis and […]
WASHINGTON — Residents in the Southeast neighborhood of Washington D.C. are being warned after a turkey was seen disrupting bike riders and hikers on a nearby trail. Late last week, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), National Park Service (NPS), Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), and Maryland Department of National Resources (DNR) were first alerted to an aggressive turkey attacking residents on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. Wildlife officials told WUSA9 they had received multiple reports of turkeys attacking people in the district.
Ballou High School’s famous marching band played Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy” — and then the star himself walked through the door. Pharrell and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that the Something in the Water festival will be held on Independence Avenue, on the National Mall, this Juneteenth weekend, June 17-19.
A Vietnamese Food Retailer has signed a lease taking over a vacant space at a Montgomery County shopping center anchored by Lotte Market and occupied by other international retailers. The center is adjacent to... READ MORE.
FAIRFAX, Va. – A home in Fairfax, Virginia, sold this month above the asking price even though it comes with an unusual feature ... a stranger living in the basement. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house sold for $805,000 to an unnamed buyer on April 15, public records show. Listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert, of RE/MAX Gateway, said the home received five cash offers and closed less than a week after it was listed.
Hancock businessman Ben Lewis said he has no immediate plans for his latest investment, the Park-n-Dine restaurant property. But Lewis, who owns a smaller restaurant, the Potomac River Grill on the west side of Hancock, has some ideas. "Well, hopefully one day we can expand our business into something of...
Music legend and mogul Pharrell Williams announced this week that his SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL will return on Juneteenth Weekend 2022 for an epic display of artistry, culture, and diversity in the nation’s capital. Produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment, SITW will take place June 17 to...
