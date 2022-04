Paramount+ just gave fans a look at Sylvester Stallone as The General in Tulsa King. In the original series, Dwight "The General" Manfredi is heading to Oklahoma. The mafia has exiled him there and he's going to have to make the best of it. Prestige drama has done well for the streamer as titles like Yellowjackets, The Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 have been heralded by fans and critics alike. However, one of the big draws for Tulsa King is the presence of a venerated star like Stallone. He'll bring some lived-in qualities to Manfredi as he adjusts to an entirely different landscape than the one he came up in. Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter are co-creating the series for Paramount. They actually helped get Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 off the ground as well. They've got even more fun coming down the hatch as well. Check out the actor as The General down below.

