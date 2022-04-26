ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson notices Johnny Depp’s injured finger in resurfaced 2015 video

By Eileen Reslen
 4 days ago

Johnny Depp’s injured finger — which he has claimed ex Amber Heard severed with a vodka bottle — catches the eye of Dakota Johnson in a resurfaced video from 2015.

A TikTok user posted the clip earlier this month of Johnson looking down at Depp’s finger while they promoted their film “Black Mass” at the 72nd annual Venice Film Festival.

She is seen inquiring about it, and when Depp offers some sort of funny explanation, Johnson laughs and sits back in her chair.

However, several viewers have noticed that the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress, 32, appeared doubtful about what Depp, 58, told her since she stares pensively at the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and his finger after his remark.

Depp, for his part, is seen taking a sip of his nonalcoholic Beck’s beer after his comment to Johnson. (He recently testified during his defamation trial that he was sober for 18 months before traveling to Australia in 2015 to work on “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”)

The TikTok user posted the now-viral clip with J. Cole’s song “She Knows,” implying Johnson had an indication that Depp was not telling her the whole truth about his finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uut9R_0fKcB1Av00
A video of Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp’s injured finger in 2015 has gone viral.
Corbis via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pv5P1_0fKcB1Av00
Depp testified in court that he was “looking at [his] bones sticking out” after his finger was injured.
AP

During this interaction — perhaps ironically — “Black Mass” director Scott Cooper is heard raving about Depp’s character.

“I’ve come to know Johnny over the years socially, personally,” he tells the press room. “Johnny is one of the most soulful and kindhearted and gentle humans that I know, so to see him then transform into a man who was at times diabolical and sociopathic [in the film] was a transformation that I had really never seen before from an actor.”

Depp is currently suing Heard, 36, for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she called herself a victim of “sexual violence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aqlE_0fKcB1Av00
Heard, seen here with her legal team during the trial, has denied she severed Depp’s finger.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In the second day of his testimony , the “Edwards Scissorhands” star described the alleged argument between him and his ex-wife that led to his finger being cut off .

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been,” Depp said of the immediate aftermath of Heard allegedly hurling two bottles of vodka at him, then revealing how he used his bloody finger to scribble on a mirror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gueh_0fKcB1Av00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCbof_0fKcB1Av00

Heard — who has yet to take the stand — has vehemently denied the claim that she caused the injury, saying Depp cut himself during a three-day drug-fueled bender .

A source alleged to The Post in 2016 that the actor mutilated himself after smashing several bottles and windows in a jealous rage and “bashed a telephone against the wall so hard that it sheared a piece of plastic off the phone that cut off the end of his finger.”

The exes were married from 2015 to 2017.

Comments / 1

