Here’s When Celtics’ Second Round Of NBA Playoffs Reportedly Could Begin

The NFL Draft is a once in a lifetime experience for many prospects, but sometimes, it’s better to enjoy the big moments with those closest around you. Former Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is currently the favorite to be drafted first overall. The 2022 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas, and if Walker’s name is called first, he will not be in attendance to shake commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand. Instead, Walker and his 70 guests will be taking in the moment at the Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta, according to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO