ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli police probe death threat to prime minister's family

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fKc9pt100

Israeli police said Tuesday they have launched an investigation into a death threat made against the country's prime minister.

The police issued a statement saying that a letter containing a death threat and a live bullet was sent to Naftali Bennett's family. The police said the special crimes department and the Shin Bet internal security agency opened an investigation.

Additional details about the case were under a gag order. The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the Bennett's family has been given an increased security detail because of the letter.

Writing on Twitter, Bennett said that “political conflict, no matter how deep, doesn’t need to come to violence, thuggery and death threats.”

“I am prime minister and a politician, but I am also a husband and father, and my obligation is to protect my wife and children,” he said. “We must lower the flames of the political discourse.”

Bennett formed a government last year following four successive deadlocked election s. He heads a coalition of eight parties ranging from ultranationalists to a small Islamist party that were all united in their opposition to longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett and other leaders of the coalition received death threats and were provided with additional security in the run-up to the formation of the new government last June.

One of Bennett's predecessors as prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated in 1995 by a religious nationalist extremist following a peace rally in Tel Aviv.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yitzhak Rabin
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Israeli Government#Israeli Police#Shin Bet#Islamist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Russian hitmen ‘parachuted into Kyiv to kill Zelensky’ at start of war

Volodymyr Zelensky has described how he came close to being captured or assassinated in the early hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Ukrainian president has led his country through the most difficult period in its modern history, gaining international praise for his composure in directing an exhausting defence of Ukraine from its much larger neighbour.He has refused to leave Kyiv throughout the war, taking sanctuary in his presidential palace as shelling rained down on the capital.But the presidential compound was not always a safe space for the Ukrainian leader, as interviews with Time magazine reveal how the palace had...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Direct hit! Dramatic moment two tanks are obliterated by explosives dropped from stealthy drone in strikes believed to have been carried out by Ukrainian navy against Russian targets

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a pair of Russian tanks suffered a direct hit from bombs stealthily dropped from a Ukrainian drone. Expertly flown by an operator believed to be from Ukraine's 503rd Naval Infantry Battalion, the drone swooped above two Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) at an estimated height of around 400ft, before letting loose its payload.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

625K+
Followers
150K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy