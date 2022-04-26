10 Panthers prop bets for the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner.

Beginning on Thursday, April 28, teams will begin bolstering their rosters with the best eligible talent from the world of college football.

The Carolina Panthers have the sixth overall selection, where they can find an impact player. But they only have six total draft picks, including none in Rounds 2 or 3, and plenty of needs, including quarterback, offensive line and edge rusher.

With all that in mind, Panthers Wire presents 10 proposition bets relating to the 2022 NFL draft.