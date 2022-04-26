ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Biden administration reduces amount of land for oil and gas drilling in Alaska

By Rich Klein
 4 days ago
April 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has announced that it will reduce the amount of land that can be used for offshore oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Northeast National Petroleum Reserve.

"This decision is informed by more than a decade of engagement with a wide variety of stakeholders," the BLM said in a 91-page document released Monday.

The move follows a decision by the Biden Administration last June that suspended all oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. It effectively reverses a plan by former President Donald Trump to expand oil drilling in the Arctic.

The BLM, part of the Department of the Interior, will limit fossil fuel extractions in the region to 52% of the petroleum reserve, which spans about 23 million acres. Trump had sought to allow up to 82% of the land for drilling. The Biden Administration decision will remove about 7 million acres of the 19.6 million-acre refuge from development.

The refuge is home to some of the most diverse and spectacular fish and wildlife in the arctic, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website. They include polar bears, caribou, Dall sheep, muskox, salmon-sized Dolly Varden char, and Arctic Grayling. The agency also noted that birds from around the world come to the refuge to breed, feed, and rear their young.

"Conserving these populations and their habitats in their natural diversity is a purpose of the refuge," the agency said.

Meanwhile, the Alaska House of Representatives and Senate have introduced a budget bill that contains $2 million for a special account to be used for lawsuits against the Biden administration. Gov. Mike Dunleavy and a bipartisan group of legislators say the litigation funds are aimed at stopping the federal government's efforts to limit fossil fuel development in the state, which they say results in lost revenues.

In 1923, President Warren Harding set the region aside as an emergency oil reserve for the Navy. It was later transferred to the bureau, which is authorized to sell leases for energy companies to drill.

The Eisenhower administration established Arctic National Wildlife Range in 1960 to preserve unique wildlife, wilderness and recreational values.

At the end of President Barack Obama's term in office, he put into place a five-year plan to make future drilling in two key areas of the Arctic illegal.

Cynthia Laporte
4d ago

We all agree that 'green' energy can be helpful but cannot be accomplished overnight as is Bidens excuse for shutting down oil drilling. What this is more about is creating division, weakness and economic destruction. The Globalists(George Soros, Klaus Schwab, NWO, WEF, etc.) are the real driving force behind the Biden administration and the shutting down of oil drilling. They are literally bringing society to their knees and are laughing the whole way. Our World is never going to be 'normal' again.

Ex-Il resident
4d ago

Increasing the cost on permit fees and percentage of taxation of oil coming from extraction, imposing additional costly environmental studies

Combat Vet MainNutz
4d ago

Difference between an approved permit and actual execution is at least 5-8 years do to the environmental permit if you even get pass that. Alaska had three approved leases rejected soon after this Administration took office. So just because you have an approved permit does not mean you can start drilling tomorrow if your permit remains in effect.

#Oil Drilling#Oil And Gas#Blm#The Biden Administration#The Petroleum Reserve#Dolly
