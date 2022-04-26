ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Body found in backyard of Robeson County home

 4 days ago
Red Springs, N.C. — Robeson County deputies found a body in the backyard of a home on Monday. Homicide investigators, crime scene investigators and cold case investigators found...

