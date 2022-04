BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thank goodness for the precipitation we have seen in April. We haven’t seen any big storms. However, we have seen a steady frequency of weak storms that have slowly and surely raised our snowpack levels and kept our temperatures running cooler than normal. This combination has taken our snowpack to levels to more comfortable ranges. For example, at the end of March, some of our basins were down to 65 percent of normal.

