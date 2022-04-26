Dearborn Parks and Recreation Department hosting job fair

(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, Calandra Green was named the new Oakland County health officer, becoming the first Black woman to hold the leadership role. Green, who is a registered nurse, will oversee public health throughout the county, according to a press release. “Calandra shares our vision for having public health rooted in the community,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “As we transition to a new phase of the pandemic, her knowledge, skills, and commitment are what we need to move public health forward to achieve our strategic goal of having healthy residents.” Calandra Green (provided by Oakland County) Officials say...

