Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Parks and Recreation Department hosting job fair

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 4 days ago

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a job fair on May 5 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. Anyone aged 16 and over are invited to attend...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Petition to remove new Royal Oak parking system gathers 1,500 signatures

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Frustration for parking in Downtown Royal Oak is growing, and so has the pushback. In November, the city installed a new parking system. Over the last several months, the city has taken feedback from drivers to update the program, but some community members would rather the new meters be removed all together. Click here to see the petition.
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Names Calandra Green Its First Black Female Health Officer

(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, Calandra Green was named the new Oakland County health officer, becoming the first Black woman to hold the leadership role. Green, who is a registered nurse, will oversee public health throughout the county, according to a press release. “Calandra shares our vision for having public health rooted in the community,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “As we transition to a new phase of the pandemic, her knowledge, skills, and commitment are what we need to move public health forward to achieve our strategic goal of having healthy residents.” Calandra Green (provided by Oakland County) Officials say...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

