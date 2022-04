KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Three University of Oklahoma students died after their SUV hydroplaned on I-35 in Kay County Friday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas and two passengers were heading south on I-35 when their SUV hydroplaned and lost control and left the road and went to the right, troopers said.

