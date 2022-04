I drive a Tesla. It is the best car I have ever owned. But I do not like the move Elon Musk has made to buy Twitter. My concern and problem with Musk’s purchase of Twitter is about concentrated economic power that easily is transformed into anti-democratic political power. The concentration of wealth in America is worse today than it was right before the Sherman Anti-Trust Act was passed in 1890.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 HOURS AGO