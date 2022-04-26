ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Delaware school custodian charged with dealing in child porn

NewsTimes
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A Delaware school custodian has been charged with dealing in child pornography, according to court documents. Court documents state Darin Albright was arrested Friday after admitting to sending and receiving photos on Twitter of...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Milford, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Porn#Violent Crime#Ap#The News Journal#Delaware State Police#Milford School District
NewsTimes

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsTimes

Danbury teen pleads not guilty in Chili’s shooting case

DANBURY — The local teen accused of firing a gun during a fight outside Chili’s Grill & Bar in March has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. The 16-year-old is charged with attempt to commit first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening and two counts of second-degree breach of peace.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy