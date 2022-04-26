ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'We are better than what happened last week': Rival teams come together to heal following Fair Oaks double homicide

By Melanie Wingo
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGEVALE, Calif. — United in a time of crisis, two youth softball teams played as one Monday night, exactly a week after a deadly shooting unfolded at their game. Once rivals from two separate parts of Sacramento County, the girls from "The Royalteez" and "Venom" teams and their...

www.kcra.com

