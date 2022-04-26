ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Center for Healthy Aging begins new pilot program

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – The Center for Healthy Aging recently began a new pilot program where...

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Maritime Aquarium welcomes new conservation director

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium has a brand new conservation director on board. Marine ecologist Dr. Sarah Crosby is the new director of conservation and policy at the aquarium. Crosby, who grew up in Greenwich, is most excited about working with the aquarium to build out...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Dance Student Overcomes Head Injury

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. Katerina, a dance student, didn’t know if she would dance again after a head injury. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa board certified...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Gregory Buller – Long Covid

CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Gregory Buller, Chairman of Medicine and Associate Chief Medical Officer, Bridgeport Hospital. • Does a patient with Long Covid always require hospitalization?. • What kind of treatments are available for those who are diagnosed with Long Covid?. To learn more, visit...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Wtnh#Healthcare System#Hartford Healthcare
NBC Connecticut

UConn Health Professionals Talk Rising CT COVID-19 Infection Rates

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 9.42% on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health. Of the 60,527 tests reported in the last week, 5,700 came back positive for COVID-19. There are currently 212 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut. Of the 212 patients hospitalized, 62 (29.25%)...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy