QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Juan Hernandez says his favorite room in the house is the kitchen. “Whoa, we got some good chicken,” Juan says as he shows 3 On Your Side prepping dinner. Simply put, Hernandez enjoys cooking. But what he doesn’t enjoy is looking at his broken-down kitchen cabinets. Even his drawers need to be replaced. “Oh, this one is bad. This drawer holds my utensils.”

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO