Isaiah Wong Regular Season Highlights | Miami Guard

Spring ball is officially a wrap for the Colorado Buffaloes, and after a successful spring showcase, all eyes are on the start of the 2022 college football season. That doesn’t mean there’s no work left to be done, and the Buffs’ roster is still evolving. Their latest transfer portal addition announced his decision to come to Boulder on Saturday with Josh Chandler-Semedo, an All-Big 12 linebacker from West Virginia. Chandler-Semedo will use his final year of NCAA eligibility with the Buffaloes. He has 31 career starts under his belt and was the Mountaineers’ active leader in career tackles with 260. In 2021,...

BOULDER, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO