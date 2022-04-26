Isaiah Wong Regular Season Highlights | Miami Guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons, and both finally are as healthy as they've been since reaching five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19. That remarkable run started when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second round against Memphis in 2015, marking a big switch in the direction for both franchises.
Jackson State defensive end/edge James Houston is the first NFL Draft pick for Deion Sanders. The edge rusher was selected in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions. At pick 217, he is the third player from an HBCU picked in the draft after Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams and South Carolina State defensive […]
The post Detroit Lions pick Jackson State edge James Houston appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Spring ball is officially a wrap for the Colorado Buffaloes, and after a successful spring showcase, all eyes are on the start of the 2022 college football season. That doesn’t mean there’s no work left to be done, and the Buffs’ roster is still evolving.
Their latest transfer portal addition announced his decision to come to Boulder on Saturday with Josh Chandler-Semedo, an All-Big 12 linebacker from West Virginia.
Chandler-Semedo will use his final year of NCAA eligibility with the Buffaloes. He has 31 career starts under his belt and was the Mountaineers’ active leader in career tackles with 260. In 2021,...
OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select punter Jordan Stout with their fourth pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
Stout is the first punter taken in this year’s draft. He grew up playing soccer and played football at Virginia Tech before transferring to Penn State in 2019.
Stout will most likely take over for longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch.
We’ve selected Penn State punter @JORDANSTOUT92 with pick No. 130! pic.twitter.com/MF6R8RmWC0
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
The addition of Stout puts into question whether Koch will be cut from the team.
Koch is owed a base salary of $2.1 million...
Comments / 0