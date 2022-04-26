WEATHER- Blue Skies Shining On Me

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-011000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to a couple of severe storms maybe possible for locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor and around and west of I-65 Corridor late tonight.

