Tucson, AZ

Male pedestrian injured after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson; driver sought (Tucson, AZ)

 4 days ago

A man suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tucson while the driver fled the scene after the collision. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place near Fort Lowell Road and Alvernon Way [...]

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

