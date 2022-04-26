ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport Pride announces May and June events

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
The annual Newport Pride weekend is happening this June 24, 25 & 26th. Newport Pride, the leading organization, has prepared a lineup of events and experiences to celebrate the community and promote love, acceptance, inclusivity, and diversity of LGBTQ+ identities. Everyone is welcome to join!

A fundraiser to support Newport Pride’s programming is being held at the Jane Pickens Theater on Wednesday, May 11. The event includes live music, drag performances, stand-up comedy, and a screening of The Birdcage. Tickets can be purchased at newportprideri.org/events

The main events for Pride weekend are “Pride on Bikes” a 4-mile loop around town in partnership with local non-profit Bike Newport starting from the Great Friends Meeting House to end up at the same spot to then enjoy a Pride Market & Festival with local vendors, performers, and music. All happening on Saturday, June 25th from 11 pm – 4 pm.

Vendor registration is now open for artists, non-profits, food vendors, and other businesses wanting to connect with and support the LGBTQ+ community in Newport. The form to apply can be found at Newportprideri.org. All those interested in having a table or booth should apply by May 6.

They also have a special pride pin–designed by Spence Creative–that people can purchase at locations in the area beginning in May. Businesses offer up deals that people can access throughout June with their pins. The proceeds from the pin sales support Newport Pride’s year-round programming. Business can add their deals here: https://www.newportout.com/pridepin

More events happening during June include:

  • ● Pin Deals, during the whole month of June, happening all over Newport
  • ● Flag Raising, date/time TBD @ Newport City Hall
  • ● Friday, June 24th Weekend kick-off social event @ The Newport Harbor Hotel
  • ● Saturday, June 25th Pride on Bikes @ 12 noon
  • ● Saturday, June 25th Pride Market & Festival
  • ● Sunday, June 26th Family-friendly closing event with live music at Newport CraftBrewery & DistillerySponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and updates, stay tuned and visit Newportout.com/Newportpride.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 4

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
