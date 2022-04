Caledonia Village Trustee Kevin Wanggaard died unexpectedly Saturday at Ascension-All Saints Hospital following a medical emergency at the age of 61. Wanggaard served 18 years on the Caledonia Village Board and worked 30 years at the City of Racine Water Department. He was also an active member of Moose Lodge #437 at the local and state level and Moose International.

CALEDONIA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO