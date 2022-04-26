Venice Musicale presents dazzling performances by scholarship awardees

Marvel at the dazzling performances of the 2022 scholarship awardees. Fresh from their recent auditions, the students will amaze and inspire you with their talent at 3 p.m. May 5 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice.

Fifteen students, grades 3 through 12, auditioned on April 9 on instruments including flute, percussion, double bass, violin, and piano, as well as voice. A total of $10,000 will be awarded to the winners who will be performing in the concert.

Though the event is free of charge, scholarship donations are welcome.

For more information, visit venicemusicale.org.