ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Venice Musicale presents dazzling performances by scholarship awardees

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Marvel at the dazzling performances of the 2022 scholarship awardees. Fresh from their recent auditions, the students will amaze and inspire you with their talent at 3 p.m. May 5 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice.

Fifteen students, grades 3 through 12, auditioned on April 9 on instruments including flute, percussion, double bass, violin, and piano, as well as voice. A total of $10,000 will be awarded to the winners who will be performing in the concert.

Though the event is free of charge, scholarship donations are welcome.

For more information, visit venicemusicale.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sun

Pianist Antonio Chen Guang to perform at 'Pianopalooza'

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents pianist Antonio Chen Guang in recital on the opening night of State College of Florida’s Pianopalooza Festival on April 30 in the State College of Florida Studio for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The program will include music by Beethoven, Liszt, Chopin and Schumann.
SARASOTA, FL
The Independent

Brass Against singer instructed to perform in ‘no pee zone’ on first date of Tool tour

Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was instructed to perform in a “no pee zone” at the first date of the band’s new tour in support of Tool.The artist made headlines last year when she urinated on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.Urista subsequently apologised for the incident, telling fans she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage”, but that night, she had “pushed the limits too far”.Brass Against are known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath.On Saturday (23 April), the band...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Harper's Bazaar

Anitta Is Our May 2022 Music Director

Music has the power to change your mood. And beauty is about how you feel. If you feel amazing, that’s the message you’ll send. Last month, pop phenom Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me, featuring her hit single “Girl From Rio.” “I explore different types of rhythms in the album: Brazilian funk, rock, and pop,” says the 29-year-old, who sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “I love to be a chameleon that wakes up every day and decides which woman she wants to be.” Already a star in Brazil, Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, reached new heights in 2013 when the video for her track “Show das Poderosas” went viral. She released her self-titled debut album later that year, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination, and has since collaborated with Cardi B, J Balvin, and Saweetie. “I want to bring Latin culture and beats to the global stage,” Anitta says. For this issue, she curated a playlist around the theme of beauty, selecting songs that she says “make me feel gorgeous.” Along with Lily Allen’s breakup anthem “Smile,” Anitta included “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, which celebrates curves and “makes you feel powerful,” and Betty Johnson’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” originally composed by Mexican-born composer María Grever. “It’s an old track, but I feel fancy and chic when I listen to it,” Anitta says. “I love to start a day with this song.”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Pink Floyd Launched Turbulent North American ‘Animals’ Tour

Pink Floyd's In the Flesh Tour should be remembered for musical reasons: After all, it's the only time they performed a full version of 1977's Animals, their hard-hitting and political rock opus. Instead, it's famous for everything else: the inflatable pigs, the sheer size of the gigs and, most notably, the artist/fan disconnect that inspired their classic follow-up concept album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Krautrock Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead At 74

Klaus Schulze, a leading creative force in the realm of German psychedelia known loosely as krautrock or kosmische, has died. Schulze’s son announced his death via a Facebook message. Translated from German, the message begins, “In deepest sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden.”
MUSIC
1420 WBSM

Meet the Winners From The 2022 Portuguese Music Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to present to you the winners of the 2022 IPMAs. On April 23rd, the Providence Performing Arts Center hosted the 10th annual International Portuguese Music Awards. Very fitting, as Rhode Island is the state with the highest percentage of Portuguese residents in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jay Leonard J and Gretchen Menn dazzle with slinky unplugged versions of Alice in Chains, Red Hot Chili Peppers hits

When it first unveiled the offset SC design at NAMM two years ago, Martin wanted guitarists to re-think what was possible on an acoustic guitar. Featuring a bold cutaway that grants unprecedented upper fret access for an acoustic, the SC line – which was expanded with the unveiling of the SC-10E, SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst in January – was a significant step for the storied company.
ROCK MUSIC
operawire.com

Renée Fleming, Russell Thomas, Joyce DiDonato, Golda Schultz, Juan Diego Flórez Headline Carnegie Hall’s 2022-23 Season

Carnegie Hall has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Christina Pluhar’s L’Arpeggiata will join forces with countertenor Philippe Jaroussky for music by Boësset, Cazzati, Guedron, Moulinié, Couperin, and others. Performance Date: Oct. 14, 2022.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Guardian

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer, dies aged 74

Klaus Schulze, the German multi-instrumentalist whose work with drones, pulses and synthesisers was hugely influential on generations of electronic music makers, has died aged 74. Frank Uhle, managing director of Schulze’s label SVP, wrote: “We lose and will miss a good personal friend – one of the most influential and...
MUSIC
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
757
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy