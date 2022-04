Jake Guty threw Bucksport's 2nd no-hitter of the season on Friday, April 29th as the Golden Bucks defeated Dexter 8-0. Bucksport hasn't allowed a run yet this season in 4 games. Guty went 7 innings, striking out 16 and walking 3. He helped himself at the plate, going 1-3 with...

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO