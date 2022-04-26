Clay County Sheriff's Office announce missing 12-year-old boy found safe, uninjured

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office refused to answer questions Thursday after deputies shot and killed someone Wednesday night in Orange Park following a car chase. Videos from News4JAX viewers show the end of a chase and the moment when deputies opened fire. News4JAX tried...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Both individuals involved in an Amber Alert in Jacksonville have been found safe, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Friday, an Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old boy out of Jacksonville who may have been in the company of 37-year-old Terrell Lewis. Both individuals...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who were found dead in their home were renovating it before the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found their bodies on Tuesday, neighbors said. They couple were found in a house on Hollings Street in the Oceanway neighborhood on the northside of Jacksonville. Neighbors told First...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-month-old baby boy at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert has been found safe in Jacksonville, according to police. The Fort Pierce Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Azzan Lisby was found safe and that the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found shot to death inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they initially responded to the 14000 block of Hollings Street around noon in reference to a welfare check on a woman who did not show up to work.
DeLAND, Fla. – A DeLand store clerk was shot Saturday in a dispute over a bag of chips, and police continue to search for a teen gunman whom they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the Friendly Way Convenience Store...
SEBASTIAN, Fla. – A 93-year-old Florida woman was found dead in a large freezer in the garage of a home after a neighbor called police for a welfare check, according to the Sebastian Police Department. The department said officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Paddock...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville man who police said may have been involved in a triple homicide and Amber Alert Friday has a history of domestic-related issues, according to court documents. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Terrell Lewis, 37, may have been in the company of an 8-year-old...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lawyers representing the family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died while riding the Orlando FreeFall tower drop ride, are expected to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. Sampson family lawyers said the suit will be against “multiple businesses.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a home during a welfare check Tuesday. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the home on Hollings Street just...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman speeding at 91 mph with her two children unsecured inside the vehicle was arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Carolyn Poitier, 25, was arrested just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after being pulled over in DeLand with a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy in the car.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A Jacksonville man charged with killing his pregnant niece has been charged with additional felonies. Johnathan Quiles pled not guilty on Wednesday morning to three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. These charges are in relation to a separate case that is not connected to his murder charge.
Comments / 0