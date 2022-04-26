ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff's Office announce missing 12-year-old boy found safe, uninjured

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe child was reported missing Tuesday in...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Clay County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
First Coast News

Couple found dead in home were renovating the house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who were found dead in their home were renovating it before the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found their bodies on Tuesday, neighbors said. They couple were found in a house on Hollings Street in the Oceanway neighborhood on the northside of Jacksonville. Neighbors told First...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Police
NewsBreak
News4Jax.com

Man, woman found dead in Oceanway home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a home during a welfare check Tuesday. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the home on Hollings Street just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man accused of murdering pregnant niece charged with additional felonies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A Jacksonville man charged with killing his pregnant niece has been charged with additional felonies. Johnathan Quiles pled not guilty on Wednesday morning to three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. These charges are in relation to a separate case that is not connected to his murder charge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

