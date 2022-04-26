ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond police to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday night

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 4 days ago
The Richmond Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI checkpoint this Friday night in the city’s Central District. The Central District incorporates the...

The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: April 15-17

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers respond to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKEND SHIFT OVERVIEW: April 15-17,...
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Highway 50 Crash Involving Suspected Drunk Driver In Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver from Cameron Park was arrested over the weekend after a crash in Placerville that killed a motorcycle passenger, authorities said Monday. The person killed was identified as Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper, 60. The Placerville Police Department said the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the collision. Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $175,000 bail. Jail records show Folmsbee has since been released. He faces charges of DUI, causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Investigators said Folmsbee was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash. No further information was released.
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police identify suspect in 1999 cold case murder

Richmond police announced today that recently obtained DNA evidence has confirmed a suspect in the 22-year-old cold case murder of 26-year-old Meekia Wadley, although the suspect died 11 days after the homicide. Recent DNA evidence collected from fingernail clippings helped connect the late Jerry Lee Henderson to the murder, police...
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
KRON4 News

Missing Antioch 11-year-old located

UPDATE: Police said Williams has been located. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue. Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and […]
CBS San Francisco

Livermore Police: Woman Found In Stolen Vehicle Arrested On ID Theft Charges

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – An East Bay woman was arrested in Livermore over the weekend for allegedly engaging in identity theft dating back several years. Police posted on social media Monday that officers located a stolen black Mercedes-Benz sedan on South Vasco Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Burlingame. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found evidence of identity theft dating back to 2019. Evidence included stolen mail, checks and several stolen license plates. Police in Livermore said they seized these items, including license places, from a stolen vehicle. A woman found in the vehicle has been accused of identity theft. (Livermore Police Department)Officers also arrested a 32-year-old Union City woman who was inside the Mercedes. She was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and receiving stolen property. The woman’s identity has not been released. Police said they are now reaching out to victims who had their property stolen. The victims were reportedly located throughout the Bay Area.
The Richmond Standard

Livermore police investigate fatal shooting of Richmond girl

A 15-year-old girl from Richmond was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Livermore on Friday, April 15, according to the Livermore Police Department. Police responded to the area of Collier Canyon Road and Meritage Common just after 8 p.m. following a 911 call from a resident about an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CBS Sacramento

Footage Released Of Suspect Shooting At Sacramento Police Officers During Chase

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dash and body camera footage of the incident where a suspect shot at officers in Sacramento has now been released. Back on April 14, Sacramento police say officers in a marked patrol vehicle tried to pull over a suspect who was allegedly driving recklessly near 44th Street and 14th Avenue. The driver briefly pulled over, but then took off and started a chase. Please see the following link for a summary video of a recent officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of 44th Street and 23rd Avenue: https://t.co/AxrFKCUIi4 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 27, 2022 Officers chased the suspect...
CBS San Francisco

Felon Wanted In 3 Bay Area Counties Arrested After North Bay Pursuit

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old San Jose man, who has outstanding warrants in three San Francisco Bay Area counties, was arrested after he abandoned his car following a weekend high-speed pursuit. Santa Rosa police said the incident began with its officers attempting to contact occupants in a suspicious vehicle in the area of Coffey Ln and Roca Ct. at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Upon approaching the vehicle, the occupants fled at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit ensued on city streets. The pursuit ultimately got onto southbound Highway 101, but when speeds reached in excess of 110 mph...
CBS Sacramento

56-Year-Old Fairfield Man Identified As Victim In April 21 Homicide

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Investigators say an argument led up to a shooting that left a man dead in Fairfield last week. Fairfield police say officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. and noticed a vehicle that was trying to leave the scene. Officers stopped the car and a Fairfield man with a gunshot wound was found inside. That man was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead a few hours later. While investigators have said an argument appears to have preceded the, no suspect information has been released. Police have since identified the man as 56-year-old Fairfield resident Anthony Fuimaono.
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the...
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man shot during burglary of marijuana dispensary

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot early Sunday morning after several people broke into a marijuana dispensary in Oakland, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m., when a security company notified a man associated with the Oakanna dispensary that a group was breaking into the shop at 3238 Lakeshore Ave, according to the East Bay Times.
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

