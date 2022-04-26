ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trevor Noah on Musk and Twitter: ‘I guess they found that edit button after all’

By Guardian staff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Trevor Noah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlhLK_0fKc0lHS00
Trevor Noah: ‘As a society I think we should spend more time interrogating how easy it is for billionaires to shape our world in their favor.’ Photograph: Youtube

Trevor Noah processed Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter on Monday night’s Daily Show, after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought the social media company for $44bn. Twitter’s board had previously said they wouldn’t sell, but “I guess they found that edit button after all,” Noah quipped.

“This is actually a historic moment: this is the first time anyone at Twitter has changed their mind about anything,” he added.

Noah wondered why Musk would want to own Twitter, as “it just doesn’t seem like a fun place to supervise right now. It’s like buying Jurassic Park after the power went down and the cages were opened.”

Related: Samantha Bee on Tucker Carlson’s new film: ‘Same energy as an ad for toilet wipes for insecure dudes’

But “by buying Twitter, Elon Musk gets to own one of the most culturally influential publishing platforms in the world”, he explained. “I mean remember this, think about it. Twitter is how the Arab spring took off, right? Black Lives Matter blew up on Twitter. The #MeToo movement started on Twitter. Trump used Twitter to turn himself from a reality show joke into the 45th president of the United States and a joke. So owning Twitter gives you more power than the drug store employee with the key to the deodorant shelf.”

Whether you’re into Elon Musk or not, “you’ve gotta admit, it’s pretty crazy that one man is now in control in all of that,” Noah concluded. As a private company “everything that happens on Twitter from now on is up to him. And also whatever strain his weed guy gives him that day.

“Whether it’s a billionaire you like or a billionaire you hate,” he added, “as a society I think we should spend more time interrogating how easy it is for billionaires to shape our world in their favor.”

Seth Meyers

On Late Night, Seth Meyers dove into yet another trove of Trump White House text messages from the immediate aftermath of the 6 January attack on the Capitol. According to records of text messages to and from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s daughter Ivanka texted Trump’s advisers on 6 January: “You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!”

“She’s trying to overturn the results of the election with the tone of a Peloton instructor,” Meyers noted. “Also, just a tip: if you’re planning a coup, maybe don’t do it via group chat.”

In other Trump-related news, “Republicans have made it clear they will debase themselves in the most humiliating ways possible to slink back to Trump and earn his support,” Meyers said, noting the about-face by JD Vance, a Senate candidate from Ohio. Vance first rose to prominence in 2016 with the publication of his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, and as a harsh critic of Trump from within the Republican party.

Now, however, Vance has “come crawling back to Trump’s endorsement by mindlessly parroting his various lies and conspiracy theories”, Meyers said, pointing to a rally the two hosted in Ohio over the weekend, in which Vance falsely claimed the FBI had wiretapped Trump.

“These guys just make shit up and don’t bother to explain it with made-up details because they don’t have to,” Meyers said. “They say they’re done with Trump on January 6 only to change their mind. Their base doesn’t care. They claim they never said something, only for tape to prove they’re lying – Fox News doesn’t cover it. They say the FBI wiretapped the president without proof, the crowd cheers.

“Because their base supports Donald Trump, the flip-floppiest, most truth-allergic, evidence-free human being who ever stood at a podium and bitched about toilets,” he concluded. “So of course Vance and all his allies have come slinking back.”

Jimmy Kimmel

And in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel also tore into the new batch of Mark Meadows text messages, including one from Donald Trump Jr that read: “This is one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to fuck his entire legacy on this if it gets worse.”

“Please, tell him, he won’t take my calls, Mark!” Kimmel mocked.

Kimmel also mocked the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, who was caught on tape saying he’d push Trump to resign after the insurrection. (McCarthy has publicly denied saying this.) According to the tape, McCarthy said in January 2021: “I’ve had it with this guy. What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it.”

“That’s right, but then three weeks later, Trump’s prison bitch was back for the free cigarettes,” Kimmel said of McCarthy visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the weeks after the insurrection. “An Altoid lasts longer than Kevin McCarthy’s convictions.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

255K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy