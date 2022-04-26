These Long Island High Schools Among Nation's Best According To Brand-New Rankings

Jericho Senior High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

It’s no secret that Long Island is home to some of the nation’s best schools, but which rank among the top in the country?

The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 list of the best high schools in the country after evaluating nearly 18,000 schools at all levels.

According to the organization - which touts itself as “the global authority in education rankings” - high schools were judged on these factors:

College readiness;

Reading and math proficiency;

Reading and math performance;

Underserved student performance;

College curriculum breadth;

Graduation rates.

In New York, organizers of the rankings evaluated 700 districts and 1,325 high schools that employed 76,177 full-time teachers to educate 911,358 students.

On Long Island, these high schools ranked among the highest in New York:

13. Jericho Senior High School (109th nationally);

22. Great Neck High School (195th);

23. Garden City High School (214th);

24. Manhasset Secondary School (215th);

30. Scholars’ Academy in Rockaway Park (265th);

34. Cold Spring Harbor High School (298th);

38. Herricks High School in New Hyde Park (327th);

39. Syosset Senior High School (328th);

47. Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills (392nd);

48. North Shore Senior High School in Glen Head (406th);

50. Roslyn High School (415th);

53. Wheatley School in Old Westbury (474th);

58. Great Neck North High School (503rd);

72. Plainview Old Bethpage JFK High School (691st);

73. John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore (712nd);

77. Paul D. Schreiber Senior HighSchool in Port Washington (733rd);

80. Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills (759th).

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News stated. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The complete rankings can be found here.

