ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

These Long Island High Schools Among Nation's Best According To Brand-New Rankings

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQS1l_0fKc0e6N00
Jericho Senior High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

It’s no secret that Long Island is home to some of the nation’s best schools, but which rank among the top in the country?

The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 list of the best high schools in the country after evaluating nearly 18,000 schools at all levels.

According to the organization - which touts itself as “the global authority in education rankings” - high schools were judged on these factors:

  • College readiness;
  • Reading and math proficiency;
  • Reading and math performance;
  • Underserved student performance;
  • College curriculum breadth;
  • Graduation rates.

In New York, organizers of the rankings evaluated 700 districts and 1,325 high schools that employed 76,177 full-time teachers to educate 911,358 students.

On Long Island, these high schools ranked among the highest in New York:

  • 13. Jericho Senior High School (109th nationally);
  • 22. Great Neck High School (195th);
  • 23. Garden City High School (214th);
  • 24. Manhasset Secondary School (215th);
  • 30. Scholars’ Academy in Rockaway Park (265th);
  • 34. Cold Spring Harbor High School (298th);
  • 38. Herricks High School in New Hyde Park (327th);
  • 39. Syosset Senior High School (328th);
  • 47. Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills (392nd);
  • 48. North Shore Senior High School in Glen Head (406th);
  • 50. Roslyn High School (415th);
  • 53. Wheatley School in Old Westbury (474th);
  • 58. Great Neck North High School (503rd);
  • 72. Plainview Old Bethpage JFK High School (691st);
  • 73. John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore (712nd);
  • 77. Paul D. Schreiber Senior HighSchool in Port Washington (733rd);
  • 80. Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills (759th).

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News stated. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The complete rankings can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockaway Park, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Syosset, NY
City
Dix Hills, NY
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Roslyn High School#City High#Senior High School#Highschool#Great Neck High School#Garden City High School#Herricks High School#Wheatley School
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Voice

VA College Swimmer Paralyzed In Diving Accident

A college swimmer in Virginia was left partially paralyzed after a diving accident in Alabama. Devin Bateman, of Fredericksburg, was just beginning his vacation on the Gulf Shores when he decided to go out for a swim Easter Sunday, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family. The 18-year-old freshman...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy