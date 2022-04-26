ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorist Gets 10 Years State Prison For Fatal Central Jersey Motorcycle Collision: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Edison police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Edison PD

A 31-year-old man from Essex County has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a fatal collision with a motorcycle, authorities said.

Richard Diaz, 51, of Brooklyn was killed in the crash in Middlesex County, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department

Roland Q. Lyles, of East Orange, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, was found to be driving while intoxicated, they said.

The crash occurred on Route 1 North in Edison at 2:19 a.m. on June 27, 2020.

An investigation by Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Captain Dominick Masi of the Edison Police Department determined that Lyles was traveling northbound on Route 1 near Grandview Avenue.

Diaz was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick following the crash. He died on June 30, 2020, from his injuries.

Lyles was subsequently charged with and pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, Ciccone and Bryan said.

