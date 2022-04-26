ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MS-13 Gang Leader Sentenced To Life In Prison For At Least Three Murders, Racketeering

An MS-13 gang leader from New England was sentenced to life in prison. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

An MS-13 gang leader from the region has been sentenced to life in prison for taking part in at least three murders, racketeering, and possession of drugs.

Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, aka “Insolente” and “Trankilo,” age 24, of Landover, Maryland was sentenced on Monday, April 25, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Alvardo-Requeno was found guilty in Maryland of the charges during a four-week trial last year.

According to the evidence presented at the four-week trial, between 2015 and 2018, Alvarado-Requeno and his co-defendant, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, a/k/a “Reaper,” age 41, of Long Branch, New Jersey, controlled and operated the Sailors Locos Salvatruchos Westside (S.L.S.W. or “Sailors”) Clique through a pattern of racketeering activity, which included murder, extortion, drug trafficking, money laundering, and witness tampering.

The evidence also showed that in June 2016, Alvarado-Requeno ordered members of the Sailors Clique to murder a suspected rival in the woods at Malcolm King Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Luring him with the promise of sex with a female MS-13 associate, the gang members ambushed the teenage victim and stabbed him 153 times. In fact, the victim did not belong to any gang, said the US Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron.

In March 2017, a member of the Sailors Clique who was hiding from law enforcement in the Lynchburg, Virginia, area had a dispute with a local high school student over marijuana. In response, Alvarado-Requeno and Corea-Diaz organized a squad of MS-13 members to drive down to Lynchburg and murder the high schooler, court documents show.

The gang members kidnapped the student from his front lawn and cut his hand off before killing him. After the murder, the men helped to hide and protect the killers who escaped from law enforcement, the US Attorney's Office said.

In December 2016, Alvarado-Requeno directed and participated in the murder of a 14-year-old member of MS-13 who was suspected of talking to the police. The boy’s remains were discovered eighteen months later in the woods outside of Germantown, Maryland, court documents show.

Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement.

