Yankees recall Miguel Andujar from Triple-A

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Miguel Andujar has been tearing it up at Triple-A to start the season, and now, he will get some time with the big club.

The Yankees announced Tuesday morning that the former hyped third baseman has been recalled from Scranton to take the place of outfielder Aaron Hicks, who has been placed on the paternity list. Andujar, in 13 games this season, is slashing .347/.396/.551 with three home runs so far this spring.

Andujar has struggled to stay healthy since his breakout rookie campaign in 2018, when he hit 27 home runs and 47 doubles before a shoulder injury derailed his 2019 season. In 2021, he played 45 games in the majors and posted a .667 OPS with three home runs.

It will likely be a brief big-league stint for Andujar, as Hicks should return in the coming days.

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

