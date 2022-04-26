Yankees recall Miguel Andujar from Triple-A

Miguel Andujar has been tearing it up at Triple-A to start the season, and now, he will get some time with the big club.

The Yankees announced Tuesday morning that the former hyped third baseman has been recalled from Scranton to take the place of outfielder Aaron Hicks, who has been placed on the paternity list. Andujar, in 13 games this season, is slashing .347/.396/.551 with three home runs so far this spring.

Andujar has struggled to stay healthy since his breakout rookie campaign in 2018, when he hit 27 home runs and 47 doubles before a shoulder injury derailed his 2019 season. In 2021, he played 45 games in the majors and posted a .667 OPS with three home runs.

It will likely be a brief big-league stint for Andujar, as Hicks should return in the coming days.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch