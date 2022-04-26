ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

These Westchester High Schools Among Nation's Best According To Brand-New Rankings

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2iwi_0fKc0Qh500

It’s no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the nation’s best schools, but which rank among the top in the country?

The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 list of the best high schools in the country after evaluating nearly 18,000 schools at all levels.

According to the organization - which touts itself as “the global authority in education rankings” - high schools were judged on these factors:

  • College readiness;
  • Reading and math proficiency;
  • Reading and math performance;
  • Underserved student performance;
  • College curriculum breadth;
  • Graduation rates.

In New York, organizers of the rankings evaluated 700 districts and 1,325 high schools that employed 76,177 full-time teachers to educate 911,358 students.

In the region, these high schools ranked among the highest in New York:

Westchester

  • 14. Bronxville High School (151st nationally);
  • 16. Rye High School (154th);
  • 17. Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua (160th);
  • 19. Edgemont Junior-Senior High School in Scarsdale (182nd);
  • 20. Byram Hills High School in Arming (186th);
  • 21. Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook (189th);
  • 27. North Salem Middle School/High School (242nd);
  • 29. Hastings High School (253rd);
  • 31. Briarcliff High School (268th);
  • 43. Dobbs Ferry High School (380th);
  • 46. Croton-Harmon High School (385th);
  • 49. Harrison High School (410th);
  • 52. Mamaroneck High School (473rd);
  • 55. John Jay High School in Cross River (479th);
  • 56. Irvington High School (499th);
  • 61. Scarsdale Senior High School (578th);
  • 62. Pleasantville High School (583rd);
  • 64. Yonkers High School (631st);
  • 69. Pelham Memorial High School (681st);
  • 70. Yorktown High School (687th);
  • 74. Ardsley High School (716th);
  • 78. Rye Neck Senior High School (734th);
  • 139. Westlake High School in Thornwood (1,409th).

Rockland

  • 97. Pearl River High School (977th);
  • 125. Nanuet Senior High School (1,296th);
  • 154. Clarkstown South Senior High School (1,612);
  • 192. Clarkstown North Senior High School (1,980th);
  • 196. Suffern Senior High School (1,995th);
  • 219. Nyack Senior High School (2,243rd);
  • 224. Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg (2,342nd).

Putnam

  • 152. Carmel High School (1,574th).

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News stated. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The complete rankings can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Chappaqua, NY
City
Rye Brook, NY
State
New York State
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Clarkstown, NY
Westchester County, NY
Education
City
Pearl River, NY
City
Orangeburg, NY
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yonkers High School#Mamaroneck High School#Highschool#Bronxville High School#Rye High School#Blind Brook High School#Hastings High School#253rd Rrb#Briarcliff High School#Dobbs Ferry High School#Croton Harmon High School#Harrison High School
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The teen, Tamari Requena, of Bridgeport, was reported missing after not coming home from Harding High School on Tuesday, April 26. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black and blue Nike...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

VA College Swimmer Paralyzed In Diving Accident

A college swimmer in Virginia was left partially paralyzed after a diving accident in Alabama. Devin Bateman, of Fredericksburg, was just beginning his vacation on the Gulf Shores when he decided to go out for a swim Easter Sunday, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family. The 18-year-old freshman...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy