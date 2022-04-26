ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Family of teenager who died from Florida ride sues amusement park

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago

T he family of a 14-year-old teenager who fell out of an Orlando, Florida, thrill ride in March filed a lawsuit against the ride’s operators Monday.

The 65-page lawsuit , filed by Nekia Dodd, Yarnell Sampson, and Sampson's estate, alleges multiple businesses were negligent or liable in the safety and death of their son Tyre Sampson. The suit claims the manufacturer and operators of the Orlando Freefall ride did not have visible warnings for riders about height and weight restrictions and that the ride should not have been able to function if all riders were not properly secured.

"It’s a long line of errors from top to bottom that really show how culpable all these defendants are together," attorney Michael Haggard, who is representing Dodd, Sampson's mother, told FOX 35 . "She wants answers, not just for her, but for all families out there, about whether these types of rides can be safe."

The defendants listed in the lawsuit include Funtime Thrill Rides, the manufacturer; Slingshot Group, the operator of the ride; and ICON Park, which leased the space. The family is seeking an unknown amount in damages, and the lawsuit has been filed and is being processed by Orange County's 9th Judicial Circuit Court.

The ride operator for the attraction at the park "made adjustments to the ride resulting in it being unsafe," officials said , suggesting the error was one of several factors that could have played a role in the incident.

Sampson died on the evening of March 24 when he fell from the 430-foot ride, which had been marketed by the park as "the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower."

ICON Park has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

