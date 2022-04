John Stofa was the first Cincinnati Bengal and today he lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease. According to reports, he was 79 years old. In the inaugural 1968 season with the club, Stofa was the starting quarterback. According to the Bengals website, Stofa spent more time with Paul Brown than most of his players because he was his only player for about a month after Brown swung that day-after-Christmas trade with the Dolphins in 1967. After scouting Stofa at a Miami practice late in the season, Brown decided to send the Dolphins his expansion team’s bonus picks at the end of the first and second rounds.

