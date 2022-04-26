ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grateful: Chemics' Hoon making triumphant return

By Fred Kelly
 4 days ago
Emersen Hoon (Fred Kelly/fred.kelly@mdn.net)

Almost exactly one year ago, Midland High’s Emersen Hoon feared that she might not ever play softball again. These days, when she steps on the field for the Chemics, it’s with a heart full of gratitude.

Hoon, a senior second-baseman, suffered a catastrophic broken leg last spring when she collided with an opposing player while running to first base. Now fully healed, she is back on the field for what she hopes will be her first full season of Midland softball since her freshman campaign.

“I have a lot of goals for myself for this season. This is only my second full season that I’ve gotten to play, and so I’m trying to make a comeback and prove myself,” Hoon said. “I definitely have a different outlook on things, a better attitude about everything in general. I have a whole different point of view during my at-bats.”

After fracturing both her tibia and her fibula (her two lower leg bones) in the collision on April 22, 2021, Hoon underwent surgery that same night and had a rod and four screws inserted into her leg. Amazingly, she was off her crutches and cleared to play travel ball for the Midland Lady Explorers last August.

She recalled with a big smile the moment when she first took the field last summer.

“It was really good to get out there. … It was nerve-wracking. I really thought I’d be super nervous, but then instincts kind of kicked in, and, once the game started, I just kind of forget about it,” she noted.

“ … There were still things that would make me nervous. Like the first time running to first base, I was scared,” she added. “ … But it just kind of felt natural getting back out there. It was awesome.”

Hoon admitted that she still is wary about running to first base, but she tries not to let it affect her aggressiveness too much.

“When I run down to first now, instead of looking forward, I look where I step and make sure (I’m not going to collide with anyone). I’m still a little worried, but I’m just more careful,” she said. “It doesn’t really slow me down, but I’m just more careful about what I’m doing.”

Chemics’ coach Matt Starling said he is thrilled to have Hoon back on the field and in the dugout, noting that “she’s a big sparkplug for us.”

“It’s really an incredible story. She deserves all the credit in the world for coming back. There were no guarantees (that she’d be able to play again),” Starling said. “ … She’s big for us on the infield, for sure, and in the dugout. She’s just embracing her senior season. It’s fun to have her back. It’s fun to have her personality, her energy, and just the things she does for the team.”

“ … She brings a lot of positive energy, and she’s a fun kid to coach,” he added.

Asked what she missed most about playing softball while she was convalescing, Hoon replied immediately, “Everything. Just the atmosphere, my teammates, and just playing – being able to make plays and just have fun. Sports are everything to me.”

Hoon added that, while she’s still very competitive, she’s appreciative of simply being on the field – regardless of how she’s performing.

“I have such a positive outlook on things now. I used to take things for granted so much,” she admitted. “If I made an out, I’d get upset. I still get upset, but I have a better attitude, because I know that at least I can play.

“I try to teach the girls that (appreciation of the little things), but it’s hard. I think you have to learn it for yourself – just taking advantage of everything and just having a better attitude and not taking everything for granted,” she added. “Every game you can play is a blessing, honestly. I just love playing with the team, and it’s just great to be back for my senior year.”

Midland Daily News

Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys' latest second-round pick with an off-field issue, drafted Friday night just a few days after owner Jerry Jones said he was getting more conservative about such choices. The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th overall pick...
FRISCO, TX
Midland Daily News

Midland's Ellie Coleman helps Duke win ACC title

Midland's Ellie Coleman helped Duke University's women's tennis team win an ACC Tournament championship for the first time since 2012 recently. The Blue Devils, who are ranked fifth in the nation, edged No. 13 Miami 4-3 in the tournament semifinals in Rome, Ga. Coleman, a freshman, teamed with Chloe Beck to win the No. 2 doubles flight 6-2, then won the No. 6 singles flight 6-4, 6-1.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland figure skaters win medals at showcase event

Several members of the Midland Figure Skating Club placed at the Michigan Showcase hosted by the Ice House Skating Academy in Brighton recently. Ciarra Franklin took first in qualifying in Pre-Juvenile Character and then finished second in the final while performing to "In My Dreams" from the movie Fantasia , and in Pre-Juvenile Emotional Performance she finished first in the final while skating to "I Hear a Symphony." That win advanced her to the Junior Parade of Champions, where she finished second.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Lancers' bats go off in sweep of Carrollton

Dave O'Keefe may not be a meteorologist, but he did predict the Creek would overflow this spring. Overflow with talented, powerful hitters, that is. O'Keefe, who entered his first season as Bullock Creek's softball coach excited about the Lancers' offensive firepower, watched Friday as his team lit up the scoreboard in a 15-0, 16-0 sweep of visiting Carrollton.
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
