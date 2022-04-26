Grateful: Chemics' Hoon making triumphant return

Emersen Hoon (Fred Kelly/fred.kelly@mdn.net)

Almost exactly one year ago, Midland High’s Emersen Hoon feared that she might not ever play softball again. These days, when she steps on the field for the Chemics, it’s with a heart full of gratitude.

Hoon, a senior second-baseman, suffered a catastrophic broken leg last spring when she collided with an opposing player while running to first base. Now fully healed, she is back on the field for what she hopes will be her first full season of Midland softball since her freshman campaign.

“I have a lot of goals for myself for this season. This is only my second full season that I’ve gotten to play, and so I’m trying to make a comeback and prove myself,” Hoon said. “I definitely have a different outlook on things, a better attitude about everything in general. I have a whole different point of view during my at-bats.”

After fracturing both her tibia and her fibula (her two lower leg bones) in the collision on April 22, 2021, Hoon underwent surgery that same night and had a rod and four screws inserted into her leg. Amazingly, she was off her crutches and cleared to play travel ball for the Midland Lady Explorers last August.

She recalled with a big smile the moment when she first took the field last summer.

“It was really good to get out there. … It was nerve-wracking. I really thought I’d be super nervous, but then instincts kind of kicked in, and, once the game started, I just kind of forget about it,” she noted.

“ … There were still things that would make me nervous. Like the first time running to first base, I was scared,” she added. “ … But it just kind of felt natural getting back out there. It was awesome.”

Hoon admitted that she still is wary about running to first base, but she tries not to let it affect her aggressiveness too much.

“When I run down to first now, instead of looking forward, I look where I step and make sure (I’m not going to collide with anyone). I’m still a little worried, but I’m just more careful,” she said. “It doesn’t really slow me down, but I’m just more careful about what I’m doing.”

Chemics’ coach Matt Starling said he is thrilled to have Hoon back on the field and in the dugout, noting that “she’s a big sparkplug for us.”

“It’s really an incredible story. She deserves all the credit in the world for coming back. There were no guarantees (that she’d be able to play again),” Starling said. “ … She’s big for us on the infield, for sure, and in the dugout. She’s just embracing her senior season. It’s fun to have her back. It’s fun to have her personality, her energy, and just the things she does for the team.”

“ … She brings a lot of positive energy, and she’s a fun kid to coach,” he added.

Asked what she missed most about playing softball while she was convalescing, Hoon replied immediately, “Everything. Just the atmosphere, my teammates, and just playing – being able to make plays and just have fun. Sports are everything to me.”

Hoon added that, while she’s still very competitive, she’s appreciative of simply being on the field – regardless of how she’s performing.

“I have such a positive outlook on things now. I used to take things for granted so much,” she admitted. “If I made an out, I’d get upset. I still get upset, but I have a better attitude, because I know that at least I can play.

“I try to teach the girls that (appreciation of the little things), but it’s hard. I think you have to learn it for yourself – just taking advantage of everything and just having a better attitude and not taking everything for granted,” she added. “Every game you can play is a blessing, honestly. I just love playing with the team, and it’s just great to be back for my senior year.”