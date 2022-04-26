ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp to miss rest of season after having surgery

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U060L_0fKbzLSX00

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp will not play again this season after undergoing surgery in America, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old, who last week signed a new five-year contract, has not played since January because of a persistent pelvic injury.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We can confirm that Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America this morning (Tuesday 26 April) to repair a pubis injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.”

Spurs said Skipp was “expected to return to training for the pre-season period”.

Academy graduate Skipp, who made his debut against West Ham in October 2018, has 52 senior appearances to his name.

He spent last season on loan at Norwich and helped them win the Sky Bet Championship title as they regained their Premier League status.

Skipp, who signed for Spurs as an under-nine, has played 28 times for the club this season, with 18 of those games in the top flight, but has not kicked a ball in anger since the 2-0 league defeat at Chelsea on January 23 in which he was used as a second-half substitute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr win FWA awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr receiving the women’s award. Egypt international Salah took 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mikel Arteta expects further twists in race for top four

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League has more “twists and turns” in it with five games left to play. The Gunners bounced back from three consecutive defeats with a win at Chelsea and followed that up with victory over another top-four rival, Manchester United, while Tottenham dropped points at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Skipp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#The Premier League#Tottenham#Academy
newschain

38% of people moving home or considering doing so, figures show

Housing market conditions are surprisingly buoyant, with 38% of people actively moving or considering doing so, according to an index. The pace of annual house price growth slowed slightly to 12.1% in April, slightly down from 14.3% in March, Nationwide Building Society said. Property values increased by 0.3% month-on-month. Across...
BUSINESS
newschain

No new injuries for Newcastle ahead of meeting with title hopefuls Liverpool

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool. England full-back Kieran Trippier is back in training after recovering from a fractured metatarsal, but the game will come too soon for him, while striker Callum Wilson is not as far advanced as he works his way back from Achilles and calf injuries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Norwich relegated as Liverpool keep up title challenge

Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following defeat at Aston Villa after Burnley came from behind to beat strugglers Watford, while Liverpool kept up the pace at the top with a 1-0 win at Newcastle. The Canaries needed to pick up at least a point to cling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

PA Sport Trivia 30/04/22

Ian Healy (cricket) – Former Australia wicketkeeper, born 1964. Jamie Staff (cycling) – British three-time world champion who also won Olympic Team Pursuit gold in 2008, born 1973. John O’Shea (soccer) – Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United defender, born 1981. Ali Williams (rugby union)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy