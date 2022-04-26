ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

France gives leeway on food labels as firms switch from sunflower oil

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aX9IS_0fKbyrN400

PARIS (Reuters) - France will give food companies up to six months to change product labels to reflect recipe changes if they replace sunflower oil, supplies of which have been strained by the war in top exporter Ukraine, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine usually accounts for about half of global exports of sunflower oil, one of the world’s most consumed edible oils, and Russia’s two-month-old invasion of its neighbour has stalled Ukrainian shipments.

As the food industry moves to replace sunflower with alternatives like rapeseed, soybean or palm oil, companies can request a temporary waiver on French labelling rules, the ministry’s consumer protection and anti-fraud authority said.

Food makers would nonetheless have to provide a basic indication of an ingredient change on packaging within two months, before providing a fully updated ingredient list within six months, the DGCCRF body said.

Recipe changes that imply an allergy risk, or that compromise a product claim such as being organic or free from palm oil, would not benefit from the labelling grace period, it added.

Sunflower oil is widely used in preparing potato fries and crisps, as well as in other food products like margarine and biscuits.

It is also sold in bottles as cooking oil and a rush by households to secure supply has led to empty store shelves in France and other European countries, with some supermarket chains restricting purchases per shopper.

All-time peaks for vegetable oil prices this year have contributed to global food prices as measures by the U.N. reaching their highest on record.

Vegetable oil supplies could come under further strain as top palm oil producer Indonesia prepares to ban exports of a type of palm oil in a bid to rein in domestic prices.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Foods That Can Actually Become Toxic When Reheated

If you are someone who cooks often, it's hard to not end up with leftovers. You might be feeding other people in addition to yourself, or you might just be cooking for one. Either way, it's hard to anticipate how much food will be eaten. Plus, leftovers don't seem like the worst outcome — at least that's one less meal to cook in the future, right? Well, wrong, actually. Certain foods should never be kept as leftovers, much less reheated for a second meal.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Vegetable Oil#Sunflower Oil#Palm Oil#Cooking Oil#Food Drink#The Economy Ministry#Ukrainian#French#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy